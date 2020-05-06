Harry & David

Place this rustic herb garden in a sunny spot and enjoy growing your own rosemary, thyme, and sage. Planted in a reclaimed-wood crate with rope handles that will fit perfectly on a windowsill or kitchen counter, fragrant herbs for all your favorite recipes will always be at hand. It's a wonderful gift for anyone who loves to cook. Detailed care instructions are included so your garden will thrive for seasons to come.