Harry & David
Herb Garden In Wooden Box
$49.99
At Harry & David
Place this rustic herb garden in a sunny spot and enjoy growing your own rosemary, thyme, and sage. Planted in a reclaimed-wood crate with rope handles that will fit perfectly on a windowsill or kitchen counter, fragrant herbs for all your favorite recipes will always be at hand. It's a wonderful gift for anyone who loves to cook. Detailed care instructions are included so your garden will thrive for seasons to come.