Recess

Recess Variety Sampler

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Bring your body to a state of balance with this sampler pack from Recess containing all six flavors. Infused with broad spectrum CBD, L-theanine, and American ginseng to brighten mood and calm the body, this pack includes: 2 cans of Pomegranate Hibiscus, 2 cans of Peach Ginger, 2 cans of Blackberry Chai, 2 cans of Black Cherry, 2 cans of Blood Orange, and 2 cans of Coconut Lime