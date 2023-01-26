DaintyRomance

💙Beautiful Light Blue Raw and Genuine A+ Aquamarine stones in dainty 14k gold filled, 14k Rose gold filled or sterling silver. Perfect March birthstone birthday gift. Unique wit it’s own aesthetic, this piece will sure brings in complements. Stone size vary from 7mm-10mm Necklace option length- -Please leave a note for the length you like at check out. 14inch 16inch 18inch 20inch 💙Aquamarine 💚Peridot 💛Citrine 💗Pink tourmaline Simple, Dainty, Delicate, yet so Elegant and Romantic. The shine and color are so gorgeous. The picture does not do its justice the piece is so much prettier in person. Draw in romance with this simple yet elegant, soft, dainty design adds a subtle beauty to your outfit and brings out your skin tone with a sense of femininity with its simplistic elegance. I am a local artIst in Santa Monica/Malibu Beach CA. All jewelries are handmade by me using all local materials. Jewelry is made to order for you with only the highest quality material. 💜 All jewelry is beautifully wrapped in an eco friendly box with ribbon. 💜 Please note that all jewelry is handmade and may vary slightly, as they are not machine made and represent uniqueness and special aesthetic to the piece. This adds to the beautiful one of a kind creations that you will wear or gift as a present! 💙The best efforts have been made to take photos representing the true colors of the item, however colors may vary slightly due to different screen settings and devices. 💙ALL PHOTOS TAKEN IN NATURAL LIGHTING💙👍🏼 💜 Sterling Silver It suits all skin tones and is hypoallergenic. Sterling silver is .925 silver with a .075 copper additive. It is an affordable version of pure silver. Sterling silver is suitable for people with sensitive skin. Being real silver it will tarnish in humid conditions but it can be cleaned to restore it back to its original quality. It is best suited to those who do not live in a humid climate and who take their jewellery off before showering. 💜 14K GOLD FILL Most high quality gold-filled pieces have the same appearance as high carat gold, even with daily wear, can last 10 to 30 years though the layer of gold will eventually wear off exposing the metal underneath which is sterling silver. The layer of gold on gold-filled items is 5 to 10 times thicker than that produced by regular gold plating, and 15 to 25 times thicker than that produced by gold electroplate. ❤️ How to care for your jewelry? Some pieces are dainty and delicate so please do not shower, swim or sleep in your jewelry. 1. Don’t use abrasive cleaners on your jewelry. 2. Don’t lather your jewelry with lotion or cream when you put on your moisturizer. 3. Don’t use the sauna, spa, steam room or do hot yoga with your jewelry. 14k Gold Filled is a great alternative to precious solid gold. If you take good care, it will last you a life time. It will not chip or flake like gold plated but please keep it away from chemicals like chlorine, bleach, perfume etc. these might damage it beyond repair. Always put it on last and take it off first. 4. Keep all jewelry in proper containers. Gemstones have varying hardness and harder ones might scratch softer stones. 5. Following these steps will keep your jewelry looking shiny, nice, and long lasting. Thank you for shopping and enjoy! ❤️ Made with love from the beach to you!