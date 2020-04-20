Repast

Ravioli Making Gift Box

$135.00

At The Grommet

Full Details Made in the USA: California Handmade Materials Maple, walnut, pine Care Do not put rolling pin in dishwasher or submerge in water. To clean, wipe with a damp rag followed by a dry rag. Re-apply coat of mineral oil every four-six uses with soft cloth Includes Each set includes one 7.5" or 17" Repast Supply Co. Fonde Ravioli Rolling Pin, one Ravioli cutter, and one 50 ml. Round Pond Estate Olive Oil, and wooden keepsake box with sliding lid. 7.5" Gift Set includes one 24 oz bag of Bob's Red Mill Semolina Flour; 17" Gift Set includes two 24 oz bags Dimensions 10" x 8" x 3.5" Weight 6 lbs