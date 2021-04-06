YETI

Rambler 26 Oz Bottle

The Rambler® 26 oz. Bottle is the goldilocks of our bottle line, perfect all day, every day. With a quick twist, the TripleHaul™ handle comes off, exposing our shatter-resistant, dishwasher safe spout that allows for controlled gulps on the go. When it’s time for a wash or refill, remove the entire cap to expose the bottle’s wide mouth. Available in durable stainless, DuraCoat™ color, and Seasonal finishes, is dishwasher safe, and the double-wall vacuum insulation means your drink stays cold no matter where the journey takes you.