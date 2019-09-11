Donkey & Goat

Ramato Pinot Gris — Filigreen Farm, Anderson Valley, California, Usa, 2018

$28.00

Breaking preconceived notions has long been a rewarding result with our wines. The Ramato (skin ferment) Pinot Gris from the Biodynamic Filligreen Farm is no exception. With up to five days on the skins this wine boasts a dimensionality and depth that may surprise and the attributes Tracey describes as “Funkytown” will delight those who enjoy a more adventurous palate. Tasting Note: This bottle is an adventure through savory and earthy Fall flavors, beginning with the aromas of barnyard and umami-rich dried mushrooms. As these flavors subside after opening and aerating, the fruits and herbs emerge -- dried apricots, white nectarines, preserved oranges, sage. After a day crunching leaves, enjoy with a platter of cured meats, dried fruit, and marcona almonds.