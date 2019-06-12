Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Flower Shopping
Purple African Violet
$37.76
Buy Now
Review It
At Flower Shopping
This remarkable plant with its soft leaves and delicate blooms is so charming, it’s sure to leave that special someone spellbound. For home or office. One African violet delivered in a ceramic cachepot. Approx. Size: 7 1/2" W x 8" H
Featured in 1 story
10 Indoor Flowering Plants That You Won't Kill
by
Olivia Harrison
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ikea
Fejka Artificial Plant, Indoor/outdoor, Hydrangea
$12.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
Ikea
Fejka Artificial Plant, Indoor/outdoor, Lavender
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
DETAILS
AeroGarden
Harvest Elite Wifi With Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit
$229.95
$89.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
DETAILS
1800 Flowers
Elegant Orchid
$34.99
from
1800 Flowers
BUY
More from Flower Shopping
DETAILS
Flower Shopping
Protea Paradise - Deluxe
$53.00
from
Flower Shopping
BUY
DETAILS
Flower Shopping
Lavender Chrysanthemum - Deluxe
$53.00
from
Flower Shopping
BUY
DETAILS
Flower Shopping
Visions Of Violet Bouquet - Deluxe
$45.00
from
Flower Shopping
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted