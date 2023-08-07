United States
NARS
Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser
$74.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Ask any MECCA beauty junkie to name their most coveted complexion products and chances are NARS will be high up on the list, especially when it comes this stand-out tinted moisturiser. The advanced, oil-free formula provides a translucent veil of colour and gives a radiant, luminous finish. Infused with natural botanicals and hydrating extracts, it grants a bright, natural-looking glow.