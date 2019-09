O'Neill

Pula Logo Swimsuit

£66.98

Buy Now Review It

At O'Neill

The Pula Logo Swimsuit is a cheeky-fit with a classic silhouette and features O'Neill Hyperdry for super-fast drying time. The opaq-plus lining means that you will have no worries about any see-through issues, we've got that covered and it has removable padding and adjustable straps for the best tan lines. We think we've thought of everything, all you have to do is practice your Bond girl walk out of the sea.