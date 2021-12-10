Dyson

Prussian Blue Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Gift Edition

$429.99

At Nordstrom

What it is: The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage for fast drying and precision styling. What it does: It features five styling attachments engineered for different hair types, including a new attachment that hides flyaways in a single pass for a smooth, shiny finish (when used on dry straight or straightened hair). Features and benefits: - New Flyaway attachment inspired by professional stylists that harnesses the Coanda effect to lift longer hairs and hide flyaways, when used on dry straight or straightened hair. - Fast-drying through a small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier™ technology, which produces a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air for fast drying and precision styling. - Intelligent heat control: measures air temperature over 40 times a second and regulates heat to prevent extreme heat damage and helping to protect hair's shine. - Engineered for different hair types. - Magnetic attachments for quick easy adjustments. - Cool to the touch thanks to Heat Shield Technology, which keeps the surfaces of the attachments cool, even during close-up styling. - Lightweight and balanced, Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer's weight and shape. - Acoustically tuned, powerful motor tuned to produce on inaudible frequency. - Negative ions help reduce static in the air. - 3 speed settings—high for fast drying and styling, medium for regular drying and low for diffusing - 4 heat settings—high for fast drying and styling, medium for regular drying, low for cooler drying and diffusing and a cold shot for constant cold to set your hair after styling.