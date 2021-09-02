Hanky Panky

Printed Signature Lace Low Rise Thong

$25.00 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hanky Panky

• One-size thong in our printed signature stretch lace • Fits sizes 2 - 12 best (hips measuring 35" - 42") • Low Rise fits low on the hips • The World’s Most Comfortable Thong® • Body: 100% Nylon; Trim: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex; Crotch Lining: 100% Supima® Cotton • Care: hand wash in cool water with mild detergent and dry flat or hang to dry *Rolled vs Flat: This is how the item comes packaged. Either rolled with a paper label or flat with no label. The product is exactly the same. The rolled packaging makes a great gift!