Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Country Road
Preston Glass Large Vase
$89.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Country Road
Made from glass, this cylindrical vase has a modern corrugated texture that adds a sculptural element to home decor.
Need a few alternatives?
Country Road
Preston Glass Large Vase
BUY
$89.95
Country Road
Kollab
Cooler Bag Dots
BUY
$29.95
Kollab
Kilne
The Essential Knife Set
BUY
C$148.50
C$185.00
Kilne
Cazadores
Cazadores Cocktails Paloma
BUY
$12.49
Total Wine
More from Country Road
Country Road
Cotton Patch Pocket Denim Shacket
BUY
$179.00
Country Road
Country Road
Claudia Ballet
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Country Road
Print Heritage Shopper
BUY
$69.95
David Jones
Country Road
Teddy Jacket
BUY
$349.00
Country Road
More from Food & Drinks
Country Road
Preston Glass Large Vase
BUY
$89.95
Country Road
Kollab
Cooler Bag Dots
BUY
$29.95
Kollab
Kilne
The Essential Knife Set
BUY
C$148.50
C$185.00
Kilne
Cazadores
Cazadores Cocktails Paloma
BUY
$12.49
Total Wine
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted