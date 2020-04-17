Craft a Brew

Full Details Made in the USA: Orlando, FL Ingredients to make one gallon (approximately five 750 ml bottles) of wine Please note: Wine bottles not included Materials Fermentable juice, high quality yeast, oak, and additives Care Dishwasher safe materials Includes Glass carboy, funnel, racking cane, rubber stopper, transfer tubing, tubing clamp, airlock, sanitizer, fermentable juice with yeast, oak, and additives, five zork closures, and guide to making wine Cabernet Sauvignon Deep, full-bodied wine with intense aroma and flavor. California red grape. A robust Cabernet Sauvignon wine that represents the true terroir of Napa Valley Merlot Made with grapes from Maipo Valley, Chile. Soft and supple with fruity and spicy flavors. Pairs with red meats, lamb, and hearty stews Chardonnay Supple with layers of toast and spice. Balanced acidity with vanilla oak and citrus flavors. Medium-long, balanced finished. Made with Australian grapes Pinot Grigio Made with Italian Pinot Gris grapes. Dry with zips of acidity, floral fragrance, and fruity flavors Dimensions 9.25" x 9.25" x 16.5" Weight 8.25 lbs