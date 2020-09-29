Zulay Kitchen

Premium Apple Corer

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Put Down the Knife for EASIER and FASTER Coring. Remove the unwanted core and seeds from apples, pears and more. .Sharp stainless steel twin blades make coring simple and fast. .You can even core cupcakes and fill them with delicious fillings, such as strawberry jam.You Will Love this High Quality, Heavy Duty, Food-Grade, Stainless Steel Metal Core Remover . This vegetable and fruit decorer is easy to use, easy to clean and built to last. Better than a slicer, cutter or peeler. This amazing small kitchen gadget in best sellers is a must-have for home and professional kitchens alike. Sturdy build that will not easily break or bend. Best stuff under 10 dollars.Speed Up Food Prepping . Whether you are cooking, baking, blending, peeling or juicing, use this amazing coreer tool on apples, pears, pineapples, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, fuji, honeycrisp, gala, red delicious, pink lady apples and more, to remove unwanted cores and seeds. Unlike a knife, applepeeler, cutter, peeler machine or dicer, this tool is effective in preserving the parts of the fruit you most enjoy. Simply punch and twist to get every seed. Simple peel, core and slice any apple for apple pie.Pro-TIP. If the Apple has a crooked core you should push the tool through the bottom of the fruit, opposite the stem. Simply punch, twist and pull.Lifetime Money Back GuaranteeWe believe in our Apple Corer so much that if for any reason you are not fully satisfied, simply call or email us and we will send you a replacement or full refund, no questions asked. Your corer is guaranteed to last for years and years.