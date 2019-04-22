Mouth

Positivi-tea Box

$96.50

Buy Now Review It

At Mouth

What's in your cup? Positivi-tea! This curated kit features a selection of our favorite artisanal teas from makers in the U.S., the best small-batch honeys out there (hibiscus rose, anyone?), healthful matcha green tea and more tea-riffic blends. And we love how each comes in drop dead gorgeous packaging! Pinkies out, people. This curated box: Hibiscus Rose Tea made by 2 Queens Tea White Lemon Ginger Tea made by Flying Bird Botanicals Matcha Tea made by Flying Bird Botanicals Honey Straws made by Trubee Honey Catskill Mountain Fall Honey made by Catskill Provisions Heart Tea Infuser made by Pinky Up