10 Avenue Tea

Portable Matcha Tea Powders

$10.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details Enjoy a cup of matcha tea (and all its antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber-packed goodness) just about anywhere with these shakable, powdered teas. The powders are made with blends of all-natural green and black tea, Japanese matcha, and natural flavors. Each is easily dissolvable in either hot or cold water—just shake out how much you want, stir, and sip.