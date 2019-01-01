10 Avenue Tea
Portable Matcha Tea Powders
$10.95
At The Grommet
Details Enjoy a cup of matcha tea (and all its antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber-packed goodness) just about anywhere with these shakable, powdered teas. The powders are made with blends of all-natural green and black tea, Japanese matcha, and natural flavors. Each is easily dissolvable in either hot or cold water—just shake out how much you want, stir, and sip.
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99$8.99
fromTarget