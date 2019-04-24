This fits your -. Customize your own beach chair comfort with unlimited reclining positions . Get maximum all day tanning with the fully reclining, lay flat option . The backpack beach chair features adjustable backpack straps that make it easy to carry . Includes a large storage pouch that is easy to access while traveling . Made of rust-proof steel and lightweight. Weighs only 9 lbs. The sling is made of durable, polyester, quick-dry fabric providing all day comfort and relaxation . Perfect for on-the-go anywhere outdoors - use at the beach, at the pool, camping, a concert or by the lake .