Charbonnel et Walker

Port & Cranberry Flavored Chocolate Truffles In Gift Box

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

This mouthwatering gift box of flavored truffles is handcrafted by the chocolatiers at Charbonnel et Walker—makers of some of the most delicious treats that England has to offer since they were established in London in 1875."/