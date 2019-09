Pop Chips

Popchips Nutter Puffs, Peanut Butter And Chocolate, 4 Ounce, 5 Count [chocolate And Peanut Butter]

$13.21

Buy Now Review It

We believe in the freedom to snack. That’s why we created a new chip. one that’s deeply satisfying but never deep fried. So you can feel free to eat one, two, three handfuls, or even a whole bag. And why not? It’s okay, they’re popchips!