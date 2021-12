Haus

Pomegranate Rosemary

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Haus

Bright and herbaceous, this punchy apéritif blends pomegranate and berries with earthy juniper and rosemary. A drink for all seasons, try it with sparkling water, champagne, or as the base to a warm cocktail. For delivery by Christmas, order with express shipping by Thursday, 12/16, by 11:59pm PT. Our full ordering deadlines for Christmas can be found here.