Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Forever21
Plus Size Lettuce-edge Cropped Tee
$17.99
$12.59
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever21
A ribbed knit tee featuring a V-neckline, short sleeves, lettuce-edge trim, and a cropped hem.
Need a few alternatives?
Little Bird
White Rainbow Happy Graphic T-shirt
BUY
£20.00
Next
Nasty Gal
Pink Floyd Graphic Tie Dye T-shirt
BUY
£20.80
£26.00
Nasty Gal
promoted
H&M
Cut-out Crop Top
BUY
$17.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Crop Top
BUY
$19.99
H&M
More from Forever21
Forever21
Cutout Self-tie Bodycon Dress
BUY
$19.99
Forever21
Forever21
Plus Size Gingham Mini Dress
BUY
$27.99
Forever21
Forever21
Plus Size Gingham Bikini Bottoms
BUY
$17.99
Forever21
Forever21
Plus Size Gingham Bralette Bikini Top
BUY
$17.99
Forever21
More from Tops
Little Bird
White Rainbow Happy Graphic T-shirt
BUY
£20.00
Next
Nasty Gal
Pink Floyd Graphic Tie Dye T-shirt
BUY
£20.80
£26.00
Nasty Gal
promoted
H&M
Cut-out Crop Top
BUY
$17.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Crop Top
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted