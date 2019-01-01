Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Forever 21+

Plus Size Christmas Stocking Sweater

$34.90$24.43
At Forever 21
A knit sweater featuring a crew neckline with tinsel trim and dangling ornaments, long sleeves, ribbed trim, and a front protruding Christmas stocking with embroidered
Featured in 1 story
Not All Ugly Sweaters Are Created Equal
by Bianca Nieves