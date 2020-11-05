Stars Above

Plaid Perfectly Cozy Flannel Long Sleeve Notch Collar Nightgown

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You'll love snuggling up at the end of the day in the Perfectly Cozy Plaid Flannel Long-Sleeve Notch-Collar Nightgown from Stars Above™. There’s simply nothing better than relaxing in sleepwear just as comfy as it is classic, making this button-front nightgown sure to become an instant hit in your sleepwear wardrobe. It's made with our Perfectly Cozy fabric — 100% cotton with a flannel weave — for an ultra-soft feel, complete with a relaxed silhouette that lends ease of movement. The button-front style makes it easy to layer over tanks, long-sleeve thermal shirts and any type of sleep bottoms for coziness no matter the temperature, and a chest pocket adds a touch of functionality, giving you a spot to keep your lip balm or a hair tie at hand.