OldTownSpiceShop

Pizza Night Gift Box

$24.00

Handmade A collection of herbs, peppers and seasonings to spice up your next pizza or pasta night! Included in White Gift Box: 2 oz Jar Rustic Parmesan & Herb Seasoning, 1.4 oz Jar Crushed Red Pepper, 1 oz Bag Truffle Parmesan Seasoning, 0.5 oz Bag Italian Seasoning, 1 oz Bag Roasted Garlic Salt Rustic Parmesan & Herb Seasoning - A delicious blend of Parmesan Cheese, Italian herbs and spices. Try it on pasta, garlic bread, salads, and of course pizza! Ingredients: Parmesan Cheese ([part-skim milk, cheese culture, salt enzymes], whey, buttermilk solids, sodium phosphate, salt), Salt, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper CONTAINS: MILK Crushed Red Pepper - Sprinkle over potatoes, scrambled eggs, garlic bread, pizza, pasta and vegetable dishes. Crushed Red Pepper is also used to make flavored cooking oils. No preparation is needed, just add to recipe. To enhance flavor, roast the Red Pepper in a 250 degree oven for 3-4 minutes. Truffle Parmesan Seasoning - Truffle Parmesan Seasoning brings the rich, savory flavors of truffles and Parmesan cheese to anything you sprinkle it on! The truffle and Parmesan flavors are complimented with porcini and shiitake mushrooms, as well as garlic, onion and other aromatic seasonings. Ingredients: Parmesan cheese (pasteurized part-skim milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes), truffle salt (salt, truffles, natural & artificial flavors), mushrooms, cheese flavor (Parmesan cheese (pasteurized part-skim milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes), sodium phosphate, salt, lactic acid), corn starch, salt, garlic, dried cane syrup, rice concentrate, onion, cabbage extract powder (maltodextrin, sugar, cabbage extract, corn oil), contains 2% or less spices, lemon powder (lemon juice concentrate, corn syrup solids, lemon oil), olive oil, artificial and natural flavor. Contains milk. Italian Seasoning - This kitchen staple sets the stage for robust flavor in any culinary creation. Perfect for dressings, sauces, rubs and marinades. Ingredients: Basil, Marjoram, Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary, Parsley Roasted Garlic Salt - All natural sea salt infused with real roasted garlic. This is a much improved, very gourmet version of traditional garlic salt. The flavor is out of this world! Try on absolutely anything. Ingredients: Salt, Roasted Garlic