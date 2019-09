Odette New York

Pivot Earrings

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

These geometric earrings are sculptural statement-makers. Launched in 2006, Odette New York is a Brooklyn-based jewelry studio known for its signature sculptural pieces as well as one-of-a-kind, limited-edition collections. Former fine artist Jennifer Sarkilahti carefully carves each design by hand into wax before casting it into various metals.