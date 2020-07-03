House of Mandela

Pinotage 2013 – 750 Ml

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Wine On Sale

This powerful Pinotage has a deep onyx purple colouring. The nose shows vibrant flavours of plums, red cherries and dark chocolate. The palate is broad and generous with mouthfuls of dark plums, coffee and subtle liquorice tones adds to the complexity. The tannins are firm but accessible and will ensure beautiful age-ability. Ready to be drank now! Winery House of Mandela Varietal Pinotage Vintage 2013 ABV 14% ABV Country/Region South Africa