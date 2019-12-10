Meiomi

Pinot Noir 2017

$25.00 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate. The well-integrated oak provides structure and depth seldom seen in Pinot Noir.Meiomi Pinot Noir has a consistent profile of supple tannins, silky texture, and balanced acidity that makes it the perfect wine to enjoy with a wide array of food. It pairs particularly well with tomato-based pasta dishes, thin-crust pizza, grilled lamb, and turkey.