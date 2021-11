Flex Factory

Translucent hot pink coaster Dimensions: 10 x 10cm Designed by @flex.mami and manufactured ethically in Sydney (Australia) by Domus Vim Every single coaster is handmade, laser-cut and etched by a craftsman. Natural imperfections and slight scratches are expected. The base of each coaster has a protective backing that can be peeled off. Though it will naturally start to come off after use.