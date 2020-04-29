House Of Dorchester

Pink Marc De Champagne Truffles

$9.99

Truffles with a Marc de Champagne and strawberry center dusted with icing sugar and silver color sparkle. Set includes six pink Marc de Champagne truffles. Made in UK. SPECIFICATIONSShelf life: 9 months. 2.46 oz. 3.38"W x 4.92"H x 1.45"D. INGREDIENTS. . Sugar, cocoa fat, dry whole milk, cream, Marc de Champagne, powdered sugar (cane sugar, tri-calcium phosphate), whey concentrate (from milk), soy lecithin, natural flavorings, vegetable juice color, freeze dried strawberry powder, milk proteins, colored with mica-based pearlescent pigments.