Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Steamery
Pilo Fabric Shaver
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
Pilling, be gone. The Pilo Fabric Shaver boasts a powerful engine to shave off any excess fabric and lint, and boost your favorite sweaters’ lifespan.
Need a few alternatives?
Plinrise
Silicone Dinosaur Phone Stand
$11.99
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Western Digital
Ibi Smart Photo Manager
$129.99
from
Western Digital
BUY
Pura
Diffuser Starter Kit
$63.00
$50.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Amazon
Podskinz Airpods Case Protective Silicone Cover Skin
$6.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Steamery
Steamery
Cirrus No. 2 Travel Steamer
$130.00
from
MR PORTER
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Plinrise
Silicone Dinosaur Phone Stand
$11.99
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Western Digital
Ibi Smart Photo Manager
$129.99
from
Western Digital
BUY
Pura
Diffuser Starter Kit
$63.00
$50.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Amazon
Podskinz Airpods Case Protective Silicone Cover Skin
$6.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted