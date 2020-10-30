Pierre Chavin

Pierre Chavin Perle Blanc Non-alcoholic Sparkling White Wine

$32.99

Package Includes: One (1) Pierre Chavin Perle Blanc Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine Tasting Notes: Intense bright yellow. Elegant and pleasant, filled with perfectly integrated perfumes, balance and freshness. About the Winery: Produced in France by Domaines Pierre Chavin using traditional methods and then dealcoholized. Popular Gift: Holidays, Best Friend Gift, A Birthday Gift for Mom or Dad, Valentines Day, Teacher Appreciation, Realtor, Doctor, Housewarming, Thanksgiving, Baby Showers, Gender Reveals, or just for Yourself. Champagne Alternative: Great for guests who don't drink, designated drivers, those that just don't care for alcohol, and more. Pierre Chavin Perle Blanc non-alcoholic sparkling white wine is produced in France. It displays a soft yellow color with an intense shine. In the mouth, the elegance of its fine bubbles is revealed by perfectly integrated aromas and balance sublimated by intense freshness. Bottled in a casket with great care, Perle Blanc de Chavin is a sparkling non-alcoholic white wine suitable for all occasions and at all times of day. Fresh Chardonnay wine giving Perle Blanc de Chavin Zéro its fragrances and beautiful, light yellow color. Demonstrates persistent foam creation. Additional Information Alcohol Content: 0.0% Country of Production: France Wine Type: Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine Grape Variety: Chardonnay Calories: 27Kcal/100ml Carbohydrates: 6.6g/100ml Volume: 750mL Seal: Cork Ideal Serving Temperature: 46.4 - 50F Halal Certified: Yes