La Petite Frog

Picpoul De Pinet

$24.99
At Total Wine
Picpoul de Pinet, Languedoc, France- Le Petite Frog features a pale yellow color with hints of green. Fresh and delicate aromas of grapefruit, lime and exotic fruit linger on the palate; all hallmarks of Picpoul. Pairs well with oysters and seafood.
