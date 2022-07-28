United States
Berriez X TM
Petunia Short
$68.00
At Tamara Malas
We collaborated with Berriez to make a fun new print inspired by a vintage floral print from the 80’s. These Petunias shorts are a new and improved version of a tried and true best seller. Wear them under skirts and dresses or on their own for an easy at home look. Made from a super soft cotton spandex for ultimate breathability. Details: 95% cotton, 5% spandex. Gentle cycle.