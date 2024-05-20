Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Staud
Pesce Zip Clutch
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Fossil
Penrose Leather Large Pouch Clutch
BUY
$250.00
Fossil
Lele Sadoughi
Ivory Rosie Satin Clutch
BUY
$175.00
Lele Sadoughi
Staud
Metal Heart Clutch
BUY
$277.00
$395.00
Staud
Nina
Amorie Crystal Heart-shaped Minaudiere
BUY
$46.80
$78.00
Nina
More from Staud
Staud
Laura Striped Dress
BUY
$450.00
Bloomingdale's
Staud
Pesce Zip Clutch
BUY
$295.00
Bloomingdale's
Staud
Ombre Cadence Dress
BUY
$595.00
Staud
Staud
Taurus Shorts
BUY
£147.29
Shopbop
More from Clutches
Staud
Pesce Zip Clutch
BUY
$295.00
Bloomingdale's
Vaquera
Off-white Corsage Pouch
BUY
$545.00
SSENSE
ExotikWoodAtelier
Disco Clutch
BUY
£82.88
Etsy
Kate Spade
Lucy Garden Medium L-zip Wristlet
BUY
$39.00
$139.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted