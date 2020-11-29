Uncommon Goods

This miniature oak barrel ages spirits to peak flavor, just like the full-sized versions in professional distilleries—and like the pros, you can have your own "distillery" name (plus one or two names, "date established," and city and state) on yours. The barrel's petite proportions accelerate the aging process, so your choice of liquor will hit its prime up to ten times faster. Handmade by coopers in Manassas, Virginia. Ages 21+.