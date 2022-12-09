Margen Soliman

Personalized Christmas Stocking Mug Cookie

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Ingredients Stocking Cookie Unbleached enriched wheat flour (niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), molasses, butter (cream, natural flavor), brown sugar, egg, spices, baking powder (monocalcium phosphate, bicarbonate of soda, cornstarch), baking soda, powdered sugar (sugar, cornstarch), sugar, egg whites, lemon juice, cream of tartar, carnauba wax, confectioner’s glaze, contains one or more of the following: red 40, red 3, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1, blue 2, titanium dioxide, modified corn starch, vegetable gum, citric acid, sodium benzoate & potassium sorbate (as dye preservatives) Wheat, Eggs, Dairy (butter)