Treat Republic

Personalised New Dad Survival Kit

$73.69

Buy Now Review It

At Hard to Find

International shipping Dimensions: Small Box W: 24 cm L: 18 cm H: 7 cm Large Box W: 32 cm L: 32 cm H: 12 cm Material: Wood Description: Very new dad, or an almost dad? This is the perfect gift for him! A great gift for dad on his first few days of fatherhood, the first year is tough (in fact the first 18 years are tough!). Everything is new, scary and you're always worried about something! Give dad a gift he can rely upon when things get hard! This box is perfect to fill to the brim with goodies dad will love, whether it's beer, cheese and snacks or sentimental pictures and keepsakes - the emergency nappy wouldn't go amiss too! After the event, dad is able to use the box as a keepsake box, to store all the cards and treasures he collects over the years to come from his little bundle of joy. Choose from two different sized boxes, large and small. Personalise with a short message in the brackets. 'New Dad Survival Kit' comes as standard text. Use for years to come!