Perrier

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$6.09

Buy Now Review It

Stylish. Bold. Daring. PERRIER Carbonated Mineral Water inspires the imagination and stimulates the senses. A sparkling fusion of air and water, PERRIER has been bottled in the South of France since 1863. Our bubbles and unique mineral blend make for a great taste that thoroughly quenches thirst with zero calories or sweeteners. It’s a wonderful choice to add zest to your morning or serve as an afternoon refresher. You can count on PERRIER Carbonated Mineral Water to satisfy your thirst for the extraordinary.