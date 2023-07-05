Penfolds

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz 2020

$31.99

The 2020 Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz is a black ruby plum color. A magenta rim with black core. Benchmark Penfolds Shiraz. A generous kaleidoscope of warm-climate aromatics. Blackcurrant, black plum, ironstone, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, cola. Chocolate gateau, adorned with candied cherries. Earthy North African spices: ‘Ras El Hanout’ - paprika, cinnamon, pepper, cloves, and fennel. On the palate, always honest, warm, and approachable. Chocolate mud cake, cinnamon syrup, poached red cherries. Coconut shavings, milk chocolate... wait, a Bounty bar! Summer plum pudding with currants and crème anglaise. Bone marrow broth, Vietnamese Phò - layered complexity and texture. Turmeric, cinnamon, star anise clove. Cola with a suggestion of Chinotto bitterness. Sweet, layered fruit with earthy spices. Mouthcoating, chewy tannins. Cherry pip acidity.