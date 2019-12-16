Peet's Coffee

Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee – 12oz

$11.30

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Start your day off right with Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Deep Roast Whole Bean Coffee. Whole bean coffee retains its freshness until you grind it, so your morning coffee will taste fresher than when made with pre-ground coffee. Enjoy fresh-ground coffee with just as much as you need for the day's cup — or pot— and leave the rest in the bag to retain its bold, multi-layered taste until the next day.