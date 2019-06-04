Peatos

Peatos Crunchy Puffs Snacks, Fiery Hot, 3 Ounce (4 Count), Gluten Free, Vegan, Pea Plant Protein Snack

OUR STORY: Imagine a world in which hot dogs, pizza, and “junk-food” are good for you. Sounds amazing, right!? We at World Peas™ are trying to make that dream a reality through snacks (somebody else do pizza please). At World Peas™ our mission is to revolutionize the way people view traditional chip snacks by creating a new category of plant-based “junk” snacks.By using magically-powered pulses and premium wholesome ingredients, we are able to bring full-flavor and better nutrition to each delicious snack we create! Stay tuned and get your taste buds ready!Pulses: Powerful Plant-Based NutritionPulses, the edible seeds of peas, lentils and fava beans, are an almost magical ingredient: naturally delivering plant-protein and fiber. These SuperFoods pack a nutritional punch: non-GMO, gluten free, and sustainably grown, in addition to delivering vitamins and minerals. They are the best of the best in plant proteins- and we are bringing them to the snack world in a tasty way that all can enjoy!Dig into a bag of Peatos™ knowing you’ve got your fingers on the pulse of a snacking revolution.ABOUT PEATOS DELICIOUS AND HEALTHY FIERY HOT CRUNCHY SNACK: Peatos™ Fiery Hot snacks bring serious heat for serious spice lovers with some crave-able crunch. Made with real quality ingredients and nutritionally dense Pulses (sustainable peas and lentils), Peatos™ provide finger-licking flavor with the added benefit of over twice the protein and three times the fiber of that corny cheetah.* These crave-able snacks taste like “junk food” but are packing some serious substance!