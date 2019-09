D.L. Jardines

Peach Salsa, Medium, 16 Ounce

We take a Texas Hill Country tradition of delicious sun ripened peaches and combine them with the smouldering fire of jalapeno peppers to bring you this amazing taste sensation. D.L. Jardine's award-winning fiery sweet Peach Salsa brings another level of excitement to peaches and traditional salsa. How sweet it is.