With only 500 bottles available worldwide, Patrón en LALIQUE: Serie 1 is an extremely rare spirit, presented in a crystal decanter that’s just as exclusive. The first-time collaboration between Mexico’s finest tequila and the masters of French crystal celebrates artistry and craftsmanship with an exceptional blend of the oldest and rarest Patrón Tequilas. This small batch was created exclusively for this partnership and is presented in a handmade crystal LALIQUE decanter that can be displayed in the included leather case with gemstone detail.
Patrón en LALIQUE: Serie 1 was crafted to be sipped slowly in a tequila glass to truly savor the taste of sweet caramel, honey, vanilla and dried fruit and nuts with a complex, well-balanced finish.