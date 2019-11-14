Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Revolution X Patricia Bright
Patricia Bright On Diversity, Outdated Beauty Rules & A Solid Skincare Routine
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Rich In Colour Palette
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
Infallible 24hr Eye Shadow
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
L.A. Girl
Nudes Eyeshadow Collection
C$12.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Kaja
Moon Crystal Sparkling Eye Pigment
$16.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Essence
Melted Chrome Eyeshadow
$4.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Revolution X Patricia Bright
Revolution X Patricia Bright
Dusk Till Dawn Face Palette
£8.00
from
Superdrug
BUY
Revolution X Patricia Bright
Rich In Life Palette
£20.00
from
Superdrug
BUY
Revolution X Patricia Bright
Rich In Colour Palette
£20.00
from
Superdrug
BUY
More from Makeup
Milani
Baked Blush
C$21.50
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Infallible 24hr Eye Shadow
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Glitter Primer
C$9.57
from
Amazon
BUY
L.A. Girl
Nudes Eyeshadow Collection
C$12.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted