Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Castañer
Pat Two-tone Raffia Slides
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Sunny Days Sandals
BUY
$69.95
$98.00
Free People
FP Collection
Mandi Weave Sandals
BUY
$99.95
$138.00
Free People
Free People
Katy Sandal
BUY
$49.95
$90.00
Free People
Larroudé
Magnolia Mule
BUY
£262.16
Larroudé
More from Castañer
Castañer
Pat Two-tone Raffia Slides
BUY
£130.00
Net-A-Porter
Castañer
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
BUY
$83.00
$112.00
Balardi
Castañer
Carina Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals
BUY
$140.00
Bloomingdale's
Castañer
Carina Mid Espadrilles
BUY
$150.00
Shopbop
More from Sandals
Free People
Sunny Days Sandals
BUY
$69.95
$98.00
Free People
FP Collection
Mandi Weave Sandals
BUY
$99.95
$138.00
Free People
Free People
Katy Sandal
BUY
$49.95
$90.00
Free People
Larroudé
Magnolia Mule
BUY
£262.16
Larroudé
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted