pass the salt

Pass The Salsa Box

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Color-happy coasters that double as cocktail markers? Mezcal cups that bring out the smoky flavors while you slowwwly sip? A perfectly curated playlist that ups the mood in a matter of seconds? Now this is how you do a dinner party for two. Whether you're looking to dial up date night or take Taco Tuesday up a notch or several—the Pass the Salsa box upgrades the humblest of evenings with all those little extras—game-night Q's and hosting how-to's included—that make the experience that much more special. Coolest of all: Everything is made locally, in small batch runs, and sourced straight from the hands of some incredibly skilled Mexican artists to bring a taste of Oaxaca home to you. In other words, it's as authentic as it gets.