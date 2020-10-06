United States
Vanessa Bruno
Panpi Cotton Blend Corduroy Mini Skirt
£240.00
At Net-A-Porter
Vanessa Bruno's 'Panpi' skirt is reminiscent of effortlessly cool styles from the '70s. Made from cotton-blend corduroy in a rich caramel hue, it has a flattering A-line shape complete with button-fastening tabs along the high-rise waist. Lean into the retro mood and wear yours with a [sweater ] and knee boots. Wear it with: [Chloé Tote ], [Chloé Knee boots ].