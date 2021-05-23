Sizzlefish

Paleo Prime 14 Individually Packed Portions

$109.95

Pure, natural seafood to help you stay strong, healthy, and energetic! Eating these wild fish will open up a new world of Paleo menu possibilities while providing you with an abundance of protein and the longer-chain omega-3s (EPA and DHA) particularly found in certain fish and seafood. These also provide essential nutrients like iodine and selenium in a natural, whole food form. Enjoy the experience and health benefits of these great fish choices!