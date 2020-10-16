Murray's

At Murray's Cheese

Craft dynamic duos like a Murray’s expert with this spread that’s designed to inspire creative cheese combinations. We’ve assembled some crisp crackers and shortbread with a trio of traditional fruit jams, silky French ham, and a selection of three best-selling cheeses that range from decadent and velvety to sweet and crunchy. Whether you’re mixing and matching bold flavors or sticking with mild, mellow bites, this exclusive collection is the perfect way to level up your pairing game. Pairing Essentials comes in our Murray's Signature Gift Box and includes: Murray's Jam Trio Gift Set Murray's Mini Brie Rustic Bakery Vanilla Bean Shortbread Selles-Sur-Cher Murray's Delice Murray's High Plains Cheddar Jambon De Bayonne Raincoast Crisps Cranberry Hazelnut Crisps Pairing Essentials Collection contains 1.3 pounds of cheese. Will serve 3-6 people. *If one of the items in the collection is unavailable or does not meet our high quality standards, we may need to substitute an item of equal or greater value.