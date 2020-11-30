Saranyacooksthai

Pad Thai Kit

The heavily requested Thai classic is HERE. The Pad Thai kit will include every ingredient needed to create the Pad Thai you can have at street stalls at every corner in Bangkok. This dish is traditionally made with shrimp as the protein but is delicious with any chosen protein! The Pad Thai has a short history, it was created in the 1930s to be the "national dish" of Thailand to further a nationalism agenda of the then prime minister. Pad Thai was listed at number five on a list of "World's 50 most delicious foods" compiled by CNN.